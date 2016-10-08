Calendar captures the best of North Tyneside

A calendar showcasing the best views in North Tyneside has gone on sale.

The 12 stunning images were taken by budding photographers and feature St Mary’s Lighthouse, North Shields Fish Quay, Northumberland Park, Marden Quarry, Cullercoats Bay and Tynemouth.

They were selected from more than 200 entries to a photography competition held by North Tyneside Council to capture residents’ favourite views of the borough.

Fifteen images were chosen for the We are North Tyneside campaign that celebrates what makes North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.

Copies of the calendars are available from tourist information centres in Whitley Bay and North Shields for £3.50 – with 50p from each sale supporting the council’s Make Christmas Special appeal which provides gifts, meals and companionship to people who may otherwise spend Christmas alone.

Mayor Norma Redfearn, said: “This beautiful calendar shows North Tyneside at its best – from our fantastic beaches to our parks.

“I was thrilled to see so many residents take part in the competition and sharing their pride in the place they call home. Their photographs are helping us to put North Tyneside on the map while supporting a great cause like Make Christmas Special.”

The We are North Tyneside campaign launched in September. It aims to attract new investment and visitors to the area by raising the profile of opportunities, facilities and activities in North Tyneside.