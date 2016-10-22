Call for help to identify youngster

Guardian readers are being called on to help identify one of the children in this old school photograph.

Peter Ellis thinks the small girl in the second row, eighth from left, could be his grandmother Violet Mason, who died earlier this year aged 101.

The picture shows the Royal Jubilee School Standard 2B class of 1920. North Shields Library has a copy of the picture, but only a few children are named. If you can help email peter.ellis@northtyneside.gov.uk