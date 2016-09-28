Campaign to help stub out smoking

Families and friends in North Tyneside are being challenged to stop smoking as part of Stoptober.

The smoking rate in the north east has fallen from 29 per cent of people smoking in 2005 to 18.7 per cent last year, with 500,000 of the 2.5million smokers who tried to quit last year being successful.

Stoptober – the mass quitting challenge from Public Health England – starts on October 1.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “Most smokers would like to be able to quit and every quit attempt is different. Even if you have tried before but failed, give it another go this Stoptober.

“There’s never been so much support out there that is helping people find their own best way to quit, from electronic cigarettes to stop smoking services who now welcome people using their own ecigs to stop.”

Coun Margaret Hall, North Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “I’m delighted that we are once again supporting the Stoptober campaign.

“Stopping smoking is one of the best things a person can do for their health and quitting with help can make it easier. We have a great range of free support that anyone can take advantage of, regardless of how long they’ve been smoking or how many times they’ve tried to stop.

“Stoptober is the perfect time to try and quit, I’d encourage any smokers to sign up and give it a go.”

For more on stopping smoking, visit your GP or local pharmacy, or call the national helpline on 0300 123 1044.

Claire Sullivan, Deputy Director for Health & Wellbeing for Public Health England, said: “It is great to see nearly 50,000 people signing up to Stoptober in the first four years and it has become the second “New Year” for quit attempts. Join in, keep positive and believe you can quit.

“And if you know someone quitting, give them loads of encouragement!”

Dr Gina Radford, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “While we know that quitting smoking is not easy, this Stoptober is a perfect time to try again.

“The best thing a smoker can do for their health is to stop smoking. There is more help and support available now than ever before.

“The introduction of standardised packs removes the glamorous branding and brings health warnings to the fore and e-cigarettes, which many smokers find helpful for quitting, are now regulated to assure their safety and quality.

“We also have a range of free support that can go direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email service or Facebook Messenger bot.

“The new Stoptober website also has advice and information on stop smoking services and quitting aids. Stoptober has helped lots of smokers quit for 28 days and beyond. So if you smoke, why not make this Stoptober the time you quit – for good.”

For more information, search ‘Stoptober’ online..