Carnival aims to be bigger and better after cash boost

A popular club is set to be bigger and better after lottery funding was secured.

A Carnival Club will launch in Whitley Bay early next year with four months of regular music rehearsals and drop-in workshops leading up to the May Carnival, thanks to a Big Lottery Fund grant.

Whitley Bay-based support provider New Prospects and carnival organisers got together to find a way to get more people involved in the Whitley Bay Carnival with New Prospects awarded £8,320 to run the open access carnival club.

Carnival organiser Carol Alevroyianni said: “We ran a month of community sessions leading up to last May’s Carnival with Whitley Bay Big Local but people told us it wasn’t long enough for most to feel confident enough in their skills.

“It’s fantastic to have this partnership project with New Prospects. The Big Lottery funding will allow us to bring in the artists and musicians earlier in the year to work with the community.

“We will be starting with street band sessions in January hosted by New Prospects at their South Parade centre.”

New Prospects chief executive Ellen Vick said: New Prospects supports children, young people and adults with a learning disability to ensure that they have a good life and are part of their community.

“The Carnival Club will offer a sustained programme which we hope will encourage everyone, including those less confident members of the community, to get involved.”

The next Whitley Bay Carnival, which was relaunched in 2014, is on May 27.

To get involved with the Carnival Club Celebrate event contact Carol Alevroyianni on 07791 169747 or look out for announcements on the Whitley Bay Community Carnival Facebook group.

For more information about the Celebrate programme visit www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/celebrate