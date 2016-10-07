Challenge is under way at charity

A bumper bag collection is under way at a North Shields charity shop to support work with older people.

Age UK launched its annual Big Bag Challenge on Monday to try to collect 100,000 bags of donated items for its shops in just two weeks.

And at its North Shields shop in West Percy Street, staff and volunteers are eager to beat their 300-bag total of last year’s campaign.

All types of quality goods are accepted, including clothing, shoes, books, accessories and homeware, which are sold on to raise funds for the charity’s work with older people.

Shop manager Heather Martin said: “Taking part in The Big Bag Challenge couldn’t be easier, which is why we’re asking everyone in North Shields to get involved.

“Simply donate at least one bag of quality items you no longer need to the Age UK shop in North Shields.

“With your help, we can continue to support older people in the local area and across the country.”

Donations can be maximised by signing a basic gift aid form when bags are deposited.

Age UK provides companionship, support and advice for older people, as well as running a free national advice line, open 365 days a year. It also campaigns on issues affecting older people.

For further information about the challenge, or the charity, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/bigbagchallenge