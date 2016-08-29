Charities benefit from new service

Charities are benefiting from a new digital fundraising service pioneered by a North Tyneside company.

Chat Heroes launched the successful pilot last year with a handful of charities.

Now it has been expanded to 100 charities – stretching from the north east to South Africa – with plans to be working with 1,000 by the end of October.

Chat Heroes provides specially trained agents at its contact centre in Wallsend who support charities through web chat.

Commercial director Paul Lawton said: “It means the charity is effectively open for business both in and out of hours. Web chat is only usually associated with major organisations and it makes a real difference by adding a human dimension to websites.”

Chat Heroes already employs nine people and plans to take on many more agents as the service grows.

Mr Lawton added: “This is the first time it’s been provided for charities and, crucially, there is no cost to them because their web chat service is sponsored by a business – their very own Chat Hero.”

Bill Midgley OBE is one of those backing the project, saying: “Chat Heroes is very effective for businesses and charities alike.

“For businesses it’s very simple to get involved and quickly see the impact of its sponsorship. For charities, we have already seen the service does make a difference.”

Charities interested in finding out more can attend an information evening at Wallsend Town Hall from 6pm on September 14.

Details are on the Chat Heroes website www.chatheroes.com