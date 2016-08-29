Charity in appeal for volunteers

A charity is appealing for enthusiastic individuals to help engage with the community in North Shields and Wallsend.

Marie Curie is encouraging local people to join the North Shields and Wallsend Fundraising Group to help make a difference to the charity.

As a Fundraising Group member, volunteers will become part of a team raising funds and awareness.

With other group members, they will organise collections, fundraising events and other awareness activities. Fundraising Groups will also promote the work of the charity and encourage support for Marie Curie within their local community.

Community fundraiser Hayley Revell said: “Joining the North Shields and Wallsend Fundraising Group is a wonderful way to play an important role in the work of a national charity at a local level, make new friendships and engage with your community

“We’re really excited and it will make a huge difference locally by helping to raise awareness of the care Marie Curie provides to people with terminal illnesses in the local area.”

A meeting where people can find out more will be held on Tuesday, September 6, at 6.30pm at The Parks Leisure Centre, Howdon Road, North Shields.

Anyone interested in joining the group can attend the meeting or contact the Community Fundraising Team on (0191) 219 1241.