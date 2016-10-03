Charity in appeal for volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help a charity in North Tyneside.

Marie Curie is looking for local people to join the North Shields and Wallsend Fundraising Group and make a difference, all while meeting new people, having fun and helping secure the ongoing support delivered by the charity.

As a Fundraising Group member, volunteers will become a key component in a team devoted to raising crucial funds and as much awareness as possible.

With other group members, they will organise collections, fundraising events and other awareness activities. Fundraising Groups will also promote the work of the charity and encourage support for Marie Curie within their local community.

Community Fundraiser Hayley Revell said: “Joining the North Shields and Wallsend Fundraising Group is a wonderful way to play an important role in the work of a national charity at a local level, make new friendships and engage with your community

“We’re really excited and it will make a huge difference locally by helping to raise awareness of the free care Marie Curie provides to people with terminal illnesses in the local area.”

A meeting to find out more will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 6.30pm at The Parks Leisure Centre, Howdon Road, North Shields. Alternatively call (0191) 219 1241.