Chip shop named among ten best new establishments

A popular fish and chip shop has been named one of the best fledgling establishments in the country.

Longsands Fish Kitchen, in Front Street, Tynemouth, has been named in the UK’s top ten shops as part of the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

It will now go up against contenders from around the UK to bag the overall Best Newcomer Award.

To make the shortlist, businesses have been appraised across a variety of judging criteria including innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, promotional activity undertaken and approaches to sustainable and responsible sourcing of fish and other ingredients.

Over the coming weeks, the shortlisted business will be subjected to mystery shopping assessments before three finalists will go on to compete for the top accolade.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “Being shortlisted in this award is a fantastic achievement for newly opened fish and chip businesses.

“It demonstrates their incredible talent, dedication and commitment to thrive; traits that are to be applauded.

“I’d like to offer up my congratulations to the shortlisted shops and wish them the best as they prepare to continue their quest towards becoming one of our finalists. I also want to thank them for upholding our high industry standards and helping us to reinforce the UK’s reputation as the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”

Sponsored by Frymax, the Best Newcomer Award is open to independent fish and chip businesses that have been operating since no earlier than October 1, 2014.

For further information on The National Fish & Chip Awards visit www.fishandchipawards.com