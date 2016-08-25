Chubby back for more fun

As politically incorrect as they come, one of the bad boys of British comedy scene will be live on a North East stage this weekend.

Roy Chubby Brown will be performing at The Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Saturday night.

He’s still rude, he’s still crude and this time he’s turning headlines into punch lines as his rip-roaring brand of banter continues to burst bellies across the country.

Chubby doesn’t hold back from sharing his outlandish views on news, women and gender, sailing so close to the mark, even the most seasoned of fans will be left gob-smacked.

As politically incorrect as ever ‘The World’s Most Outrageous Comedian’ is far too rude for TV, so this live performance is the only place to catch the flamboyant comedian.

Tickets for the comedian’s performance in North Tyneside are £20.50 from the box office during opening hours on 0844 248 1588 or online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk