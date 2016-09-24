Church to hold celebratory event to mark 40th anniversary

A special event is bring held to mark a church’s four decades serving the community in Whitley Bay.

Acorn Community Church will mark its 40th anniversary with a celebration event at Playhouse Whitley Bay this Sunday, with events starting at 11am.

The church, on Oxford Street, Whitley Bay, was launched in the autumn of 1976 and held its very first meeting in the former Playhouse.

Now the church is thriving and is made up of people from all walks of life while also serves the Whitley Bay and North Tyneside communities through many activities and services.

The celebration is an open invite event for all.

Phil Glover, minister of the church, said: “While each anniversary is special, the 40th is very special.

“Many invites have been sent out to folk who have regarded Acorn as their spiritual home at some point plus to those who have or may look to access some of our community focussed activities.

“However, given that Acorn was birthed at the Playhouse, we wanted to celebrate the 40th anniversary back there with stories from the past and present but also to share about our future.

“We really do hope that people will be able to join us for what promises to be a unique and special occasion.”

As well as the celebration service itself at the Playhouse, there is also an invite to those attending to make the short walk to a buffet lunch/BBQ at the church building itself from 1pm onwards.

For more information on the event please contact Phil Glover on 07813 966534 or visit www.acorncc.org