Club fires up interest in archery

An archery group was right on target when it came to hosting its own ‘ladies’ day’.

The Bowmen of Backworth welcomed back the Bygate Women’s Institute for its monthly ‘have a go archery’ session.

And this time the institute members went straight into their own competition, having previously mastered the basics.

After the contest at Backworth Miners’ Welfare, the bowmen organised a traditional wand shoot – an archery contest of Flemish origin in which competitors fire at an upright stave to try to improve their skills at picking a target.

The women were delighted with their session and look forward to their next one this month.

The bowmen offer ‘have a go’ sessions at events across the region, as well as at weddings and stag parties.

And a beginners’ course starts on Saturday. Places are available and anyone interested in taking part should call 0191 237 1963 or email nostir@btinternet.com

For more information about the club visit www.bowmenofbackworth.co.uk