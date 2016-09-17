Club has new goals after netting grant

Hundreds of young footballers are setting their sights on new goals after netting a four-figure grant.

Killingworth Young People’s Club (KYPC) provides training and playing facilities for around 100 local football teams at its Amberley Playing Fields headquarters.

And now, a £5,000 grant from The Banks Group via its Banks Community Fund has enabled the club to buy two new sets of full-sized portable football goals.

The funding has also allowed the club to purchase other much-needed equipment, including new training goals, footballs, training bibs, cones, flat-rung speed ladders and ‘free kick men’ around which players can practise taking shots at goal.

As well as running its own teams, KYPC hosts teams from over 20 clubs from across the community.

It has also recently set up its own Academy.

John Celino, club secretary at KYPC, says: “We’re very much focused on providing opportunities to play for any local young people who want to get involved, which puts a great deal of demand on the equipment that we have available.

“While we’ve got a lot of fundraising activities taking place, the generous contribution that the Banks Group has provided really takes the pressure off for this year, and will make a huge difference.

“We’re trying to move towards only using portable goals, which take much less time to assemble and don’t need to be placed in holes in the ground that are trip hazards for the rest of the time.”

Chris Kelsey, communications manager at the Banks Group, said: “As well as helping them to improve their football, being part of KYPC helps young players learn more about teamwork, self-discipline and physical well-being, and we’re very pleased to be supporting the terrific work done by this excellent community club.”

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for community groups and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of both operational and proposed Banks Group projects.

Anyone interested in applying for funding should contact James Eaglesham at the Banks Community Fund on 0191 378 6342.