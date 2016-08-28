Club lights up summer

A church’s holiday club has been hailed a success.
The week-long Summer Special holiday club was held at Broadway Methodist Church, in Cullercoats.
More than 70 children aged four to 11 enjoyed games, dancing, singing, painting and a bouncy castle.
The older group of children made a huge sculpture of the Spire of Light and also created a graffiti wall.
This year the title of the holiday club was Guardians of Ancora, based around an imaginary city of hope and light set in a land of darkness and fear. The children who attended were invited to be Guardians and were sent out on dangerous quests into the Mistlands to bring back stories.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.