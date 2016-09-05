Club’s concert stirs the senses

Concert-goers had a grand time while helping to fund a new children’s sensory room.

North Shields Rotary Club is working with Linskill Nursery to raise £7,000 for the facility at the Linskill Centre.

To help the project on its way, funds from the club’s annual spring concert, showcasing local talent, were set aside for the scheme.

And now a cheque for £1,000 from the event has been presented to Linskill Centre chief executive Simeon Ripley.

Once complete, the room will be used by centre visitors, as well as children attending the nursery.

The facility will be designed to encourage youngsters to use all of their senses in a secure environment.

It will also allow them to express their feelings in a therapeutic atmosphere, have fun and develop communication skills.