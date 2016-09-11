Community choir on the lookout for new singers

A choir for people who have been told they cannot sing is looking for more members.

The Can’t Sing Choir aims to give those who believe they cannot sing, or told they cannot sing, an opportunity to give them a voice and permission to belt out a song without feeling judged.

An initial six-week course saw 70 people attend, culminating in a performance for friends and family.

The next term will start on Wednesday, September 14, starting at 7.15pm at the Linskill Community Centre, in North Shields.

And they have been invited to sing at Playhouse Whitley Bay on October 10, in the North Tyneside’s Got Talent concert.

The choir is run by Irene Anderson and pianist Paul Macdermott.

Irene said: “It’s about fun, laughter, encouragement, belting out popular songs from Elvis to Adelle, show tunes to pop songs, Gospel to swing.”

She added: “We are encouraging people of all ages to come and feel the joy of singing in a choir.”