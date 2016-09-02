Community police team set to move into new base

A community policing team are preparing to move into their new base in a town centre.

Whitley Bay neighbourhood officers will move from their current base in Laburnum Avenue to a new office in Park View Shopping Centre, in Park View, on Wednesday.

The move is aiming to make police staff more accessible to the public in the heart of the community.

The new ground floor premises will have a front office facility with exactly the same opening hours as the current facilities in Laburnum Avenue, of 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “This move demonstrates the commitment of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Vera Baird QC, to ensure police officers are based close to the communities they serve and residents tell us that the shopping centre is an ideal location.

“All savings made from the move will be reinvested back into policing.”

Chief Superintendent Sharon Stavers, Northern Area Commander, said: “Our new location provides an accessible base for officers to patrol Whitley Bay.

“Being right in the town centre it means people can call in and get advice or ask questions and speak to an officer while in the town centre.

“Please do stop and speak to an officer when you see them on patrol in Whitley Bay.”

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams can be contacted on 101, or via the website www.northumbria.police.uk