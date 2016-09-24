Company lands £3m recycling contract

A waste recycling firm has secured a multi-million-pound deal with two major shopping facilities.

Wallsend-based O’Brien has landed a £3million deal to supply waste recycling services for into Metrocentre and into Eldon Square, in Newcastle.

The five-year contract will see them supply a range of waste-recycling services for the busy shopping centres, including providing dedicated recycling teams responsible for retailer engagement, on-site segregation and baling of valuable materials for direct sale from the facilities.

The deal will help the continued expansion of O’Brien.

Nathan O’Brien, managing director for O’Brien Waste Recycling, said: “To secure these two contracts is testament to our business and ability to provide innovative solutions to long-standing clients whilst at the same time securing new business.”

“We will always remember where we started and those loyal clients who believed in our vision.

“In these challenging times it is refreshing that strong relationships and long term goals can still outweigh short term financial gains.”