Company’s delight at award shortlist

A company supporting the offshore industry is celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious awards.

Kinewell Energy’s revolutionary KLOC software has been shortlisted at the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s international innovation awards.

The North Tyneside company beat off more than 300 entries from 28 countries to be a finalist in two categories – power and model-based engineering.

The software can reduce the cost of offshore wind by up to £30million per GW through more efficient inter-array cable layouts.

Managing director Andrew Jenkins wasdelighted with the news.

He said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a finalist, standing alongside some of the biggest names of the industry, in what is arguably the most prestigious innovation award of the electrical engineering community.

“The KLOC software represents a step change in the way offshore wind cable systems are designed; allowing developers to make more informed decisions leading to a lower levelised cost of energy, which ultimately will follow through positively onto household bills.”

The Kinewell Layout Optimisation of Cable (KLOC) software designs the geographic electrical connections that link offshore wind turbines to a substation with subsea cables, collecting the power before sending it to the shore.

Although KLOC is based around offshore wind, it is transferrable to many other types of projects.