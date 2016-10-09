Company spreads its wings to help in Middle East

A leading industrial trainer is spreading its wings to help in the Middle East.

North Shields-based AIS Training has joined with UK defence training specialist Sterling Training to provide Oman’s Air Force personnel with specialist engineering skills.

A number of engineers from the Royal Air Force of Oman have been trained in welding and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques in the UK.

Dave Brannon, business development manager at AIS, said: “We were delighted to work closely with Sterling Training to deliver this prestigious project.

“The Omanis had very specific training requirements and we tailored a programme to suit their needs.”

Emma Lacey, MD at Sterling Training, said: “The level of support from AIS has been exceptional.”

“We are hoping to develop more training programmes together in the future to serve similar clients.”

“When a client is seeking specialised training that we can’t deliver in-house, we look for a commercial or military training partner.

“Our rigorous selection process found AIS to be the best provider in this instance because of its excellent trainers, top class facilities and the ability to provide the internationally-recognised qualifications we needed.

“The onsite hotel makes it all very convenient indeed.”

Following in the footsteps of Oman’s leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who served in the British army, attended the army training college at Sandhurst and the RAF officers’ college at Cranwell, the delegates have undertaken intensive tailored eight and ten-week training programmes at AIS’s industrial training centre on North Tyneside.