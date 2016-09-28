Concern for missing woman

A woman who went missing last week has gone missing again.

Police are asking for help to trace Jade Harris.

The 20-year-old, from Grey Street in North Shields, was last seen on Tuesday.

Jade is described as white, very slim build, 5ft 1ins tall, now with shoulder length red coloured hair in a loose perm. When last seen she was wearing a cream coloured dress with a flowered pattern.

Police are concerned for Jade’s welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate her.

Officers are asking Jade to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises her to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 1231 of 20/09/16.