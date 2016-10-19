Council backs search for new adopters

Cabinet members from North Tyneside Council are giving their full support to this week’s National Adoption Week by highlighting the need for adoptive parents for children in need of a forever family.

The focus of this year’s campaign is helping people to understand what the process of becoming an adoptive parent involves and the children in need of a home.

In North Tyneside, forever homes are needed for babies and toddlers, aged 0 to three, and groups of siblings.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I asked my Cabinet to back this hugely important campaign by raising awareness out in the community.

“Every child deserves a loving, secure and forever home, and we’d be delighted to hear from anyone living in the North East who is considering adoption.

“There is no such thing as a typical adopter. You may be a couple, single, gay or straight – the only thing that matters is that you can offer a child happy, safe and loving home.”

Adopters can be of any age over 21, single or in a relationship regardless of sexuality, own or rent their home, be employed or not.

For more information, call (0191) 6432540 or email fosteringandadoption@northtyneside.gov.uk