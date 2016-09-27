Council launches new crackdown on dog fouling

A new crackdown has been launched against irresponsible dog walkers who refuse to pick up after their pets.

Those caught not cleaning up after their dogs are issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine.

Now North Tyneside Council’s community and public spaces protection team is asking residents to be on the lookout and anonymously report anyone who allows their dog to foul and does not pick up after it.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The council is committed to tackling this problem and we are sending a clear message to irresponsible dog owners that dog fouling is completely unacceptable and people will be fined or taken to court if they don’t pick up after their dog.”

Colin Boxshall, the council’s community and public spaces protection manager, added: “We have a zero tolerance approach.”

“Dog walkers are warned to either pick up after their dogs or risk a £50 fine.”

People with information about someone who fails to clean up after their pet can contact the community protection team on 0345 2000 103 or by visiting the council’s website www.northtyneside.gov.uk

Anyone making a report does not need to give their name.