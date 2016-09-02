Council will take on children’s health service

A public health service is to be provided for children by North Tyneside Council.

The local authority is aiming to deliver the service for children and young people by April 2017.

The move is set to bring together a range of important services with a clear aim of putting children’s health and wellbeing at the heart of the council.

Previously commissioned externally by the local authority, it will include school nursing and health visiting, with those staff transferring to the council.

The services will become part of the council’s recently-established children’s locality teams – which now also provide services such as antenatal and postnatal care, child development, mental health and support for children leaving care.

Coun Margaret Hall, cabinet member for Public Health, said: “By bringing all these important services together, we are able to combine the expertise of staff to ensure we deliver the best outcomes for children and their families.”

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Learning, added: “I look forward to welcoming the school nurse and health visiting staff to the council – they will be a great addition to our team.”

“The change means we are able to offer a single, universal service for families with children aged 0 to 19 as well as targeted support for those most in need. We aim to have ‘one worker, one family, one plan’ so families don’t find themselves working with lots of people at the same time.”