Craig on call to help other slimmers

A slimmer is keen to help other lose weight after his own success story.

Craig Miller has lost more than three-and-a-half stone after joining his wife at her local Slimming World group.

Due to his success, he was voted Man of the Year 2015 and 2016 and along with his wife was crowned Mr Sleek and Mrs Slinky.

Now he is keen to help others looking to lose weight.

Craig is relaunching the Thursday night Slimming World group in St Cuthbert’s RC Church, North Shields, which meets at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Craig said: “I used to work in a local call centre and over the years I adopted the ‘call centre diet’ – quick fast food from the canteen followed by chocolate and crisps. I knew I was gaining weight.”

“I decided to join Slimming World when I was at my father in-laws for Boxing Day 2014 and I seen noticed at my clothing was being very tight and that was it, I wanted to change my life style.

“I found the Slimming World plan easy to follow and could not believe the amount of food I could eat. I could still have my favourites like Pulled pork and Chicken Tikka Masala and I have never gone hungry.”

He added: “I am so happy, this is the lightest than I can ever remember being from being the age of 15. I’m now confident that I can keep at this weight for the rest of my life.

“Being part of a Slimming World group is fantastic as without the group and the support of my wife I would never have lost got there”.

For more information contact Craig on 07969 083391.