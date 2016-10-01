Cyclists go Dutch to help Barnardo’s

A group of cyclists went Dutch to help raise funds for charities.

Riders aged from two to 82 set off from Cobalt Park to Amsterdam to raise thousands of pounds for Barnardo’s, helping mark its 150 years.

They set off on a three-mile ride from Cobalt Central Bike Hub to North Shields Ferry Terminal, getting the ferry to Amsterdam.

The cyclists then took part in a 46-mile guided scenic ride before returning home on the overnight ferry and cycling back to Cobalt.

Barnardo’s, which has its North Eastern regional office at Cobalt, is also supported as chosen charity of the year by Cobalt occupier Santander, which is offering match funding to any member of staff taking part in the ride.

Amy Carroll, from Cobalt Park, said: “We were delighted to be supporting Barnardo’s in its 150th year and the weather held off for the riders.

“It was a fantastic sight seeing the 30+ riders off on their way to Amsterdam and back.”

Amanda Warrant, Barnardo’s fund-raising manager, said: “This was a great opportunity for families to enjoy themselves, see the wonderful city of Amsterdam and help raise vital funds for vulnerable children at the same time.

“Money raised goes to our work in the local area with children and young people, such as those who live in poverty or who have a disability.

“This is also a really special year for the charity, as it’s our 150th year.

“We were really excited by the Go Dutch ride and pleased to see so many people sign up to join in the fun.”