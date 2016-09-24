Danny pounds the streets to help charity

A runner who pounded the streets during the Great North Run helped contribute to thousands of pounds raised for charity.

Danny O’Donnell, from Killingworth, raised more than £300 for Parkinson’s UK when he took part in the event.

The 30-year-old completed the 13.1 mile challenge in 2 hours 21 minutes, running for his uncle and grandmother.

He joined more than 300 other runners who were running to raise funds for research into Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

The Parkinson’s UK team of runners aims to raise a combined £150,000 to support and accelerate innovative research into new and better treatments for Parkinson’s.

Current Parkinson’s drugs do not stop, slow down or reverse the condition.

Funds raised by the runners will support the work of Parkinson’s UK to help fund the essential research needed to transform the lives of people living with the condition, in years rather than decades.

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to thank Danny for running for research into Parkinson’s and I hope his experience will inspire others to sign up to the run next year.”

To register your interest in the 2017 race email your name and address to events@parkinsons.org.uk