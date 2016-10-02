David gets on his bike for Legion

An RAF reservist swapped the airways for cycle lanes to take part in a gruelling fundraising bike ride.

Flying Officer David Anderson, 27, who serves with 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron Air cadets, completed the four-day Pedal to Paris cycle event earlier this month in aid of the Royal British Legion.

The 300-mile route saw David travel through Kent to the white cliffs of Dover and on to Calais, passing the rivers Somme and Seine, before finishing in the heart of Paris, where a service of remembrance was held at the Arc de Triomphe.

David, who works full-time as a Marks and Spencer section manager, was hoping to raise £2,000 as part of Team M&S for the charity, which provides support for serving personnel, veterans and their families.

There is still time to donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Anderson49