Dog rescued from dog ledge after escaping its lead

A dog had to be rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff ledge.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called out 8.30am today (Friday) after reports of a dog perched on a cliff ledge.

Arnie, a poodle, is rescued by Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade after being spotted on a cliff ledge at Marconi Point, Cullercoats.

The poodle was spotted just above the high water mark on the north side of Marconi Point, at Browns Bay, Cullercoats.

A brigade member wearing a dry suit waded across to the dog and brought it back ashore.

Local residents helped look after the dog while a search was carried out for its owners, with a vet called out to scan it.

Three brigade members searched the area, with members of the public telling them of a woman looking for a missing dog in Tynemouth.

TVLB captain Peter Lilley said: “After a few telephone calls and conversations, the owners of ‘Arnie’ the poodle were located and reunited with their dog.

“The owners explained that earlier that morning ‘Arnie’ had slipped his lead whilst tied up outside a shop in Tynemouth.

“Arnie had then travelled just under two miles before reaching Browns Bay where the first informant had witnessed him make his way down the ramp at the Bay, into the sea, and then out to the rock where the Brigade recovered him from.”