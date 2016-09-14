Driver jailed for role in crash that claimed friend’s life

A driver whose crash in North Tyneside claimed the life of a friend has been jailed for nearly two years.

Brian Boak, 40, of Ellesmere Avenue, Walker, admitted his part in a collision that claimed the life of 48-year-old Daniel ‘Jimmy’ Jones.

Brian Boak.

The pair had been driving at excess speed across North Tyneside when Mr Jones lost control of his Ford Puma and collided with a tree on Hadrian Road in Wallsend.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead by doctors.

Boak was arrested in connection with the collision and after a lengthy investigation by Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols officers.

He admitted causing death by careless driving and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply and was jailed for 22 months and handed a four-year driving ban.

Chief Inspector Dave Guthrie, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said: “It is always tragic when somebody loses their life on the road and we recognise that no sentence would be able to make up for the devastation caused.

“On that evening Boak was driving at excess speed and was under the influence of drugs. He was lucky that he did not crash his vehicle. This type of behaviour is dangerous.”

“Motorists need to take responsibility and respect the rules of the road. Our Op Dragoon team will continue to target any drivers who fail to do that and put more lives at risk.

“This custodial sentence sends a strong message about the consequences of behaving in such a way and I hope it makes some people think twice about how they act when they get behind the wheel.”

A spokesperson for Jimmy’s family said: “As a family we are very happy at the sentence. This has been a very traumatic three years for us and we are happy that it is finally at an end.”

Anyone who suspects a person of dangerous driving, or driving under the influence of drink or drugs, should contact the Op Dragoon team on 101.