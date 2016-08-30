Drivers are warned after thefts

Motorists are being urged to take extra care after recent thefts from cars.

A number of offences have been committed in and around Whitley Bay town centre, on streets just off Park View and Whitley Bay.

Thefts are taking place where vehicles have either been left unlocked, or have items of property left inside in full view of passers-by.

Police are carrying out extra patrols in the affected areas of the town centre and are reminding drivers to think about crime prevention.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Armsworth said: “We know it only takes a few seconds for a thief to try a car door or boot to see if it’s unlocked, and if so, to get into the car and steal whatever they can lay their hands on.

“We’re asking drivers to take a few seconds to make sure they lock up when they park and leave their car.

“It’s also a good idea to remove any valuables at the same time.

“We’d ask you not to leave wallets, bags, mobiles or any items you value in your car, especially if they can be seen by people walking by. That’s what opportunist thieves rely on.

“We’d also ask people to report any suspicious behaviour to us. If you see someone going down a street trying door car handles as they go, it’s likely that they’re planning on stealing from them. If so call us straightaway on 101, you could help to prevent a crime.”