Elderly woman has cash stolen from her North Tyneside home

Police are advising residents to be on their guard after an elderly woman had money stolen from her home during a distraction burglary in Longbenton.

The incident happened on Saturday when an unknown man knocked at her home at approximately 3pm and gave an excuse to be asked inside.

Once indoors, he asked the resident to make him a cup of tea, and when she was distracted while doing this, he entered the bedroom and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from her handbag before leaving.

Police are carrying out inquiries in the area and additional officers are on patrol to reassure the community.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: “We want to remind residents that callers who turn-up unannounced, whether they’re claiming to be carrying out work or selling something, should always be treated with caution.

“Genuine callers will not mind being asked to come back at a different time so their identification can be checked or while arrangements are made for a relative or friend to be present when they return.

“We always advise people not to let strangers into their home. If they are in any doubt, close the door and contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, extension 69191, quoting log number 346 16/10/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information about bogus callers is available on the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk. To report an incident ring 101. In an emergency and if a crime is taking place, ring 999.