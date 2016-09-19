Emma helping to build a better life

A Tynemouth woman has headed off to Africa to help make a difference in villages.

Emma Bartle joined 17 colleagues at Miller Homes who flew out to Malawi on Saturday as part of the company’s support for charity Habitat for Humanity.

The 34-year-old will spent a week on The Global Village Trip to Salima to help the charity build 30 ‘Habitat Homes’ to support those living in poverty housing.

Miller Homes is aiming to raise £100,000 for the Hope Builders Campaign, and has already passed the £90,000 mark thanks to money raised in volunteer trips, charity balls, sporting challenges and bake offs.

Chris Endsor, chief executive at Miller Homes, said: “I’m extremely impressed and genuinely proud of all the hard work that has been put into raising the tremendous sum already achieved by our team.

“Seventeen volunteers from Miller Homes, including myself, are taking part in this once in a lifetime experience where we will be helping to build homes for families in Habitat for Humanity’s Orphan and Vulnerable Children Project.

“This is something I’ve always personally wanted to do and it will be an honour to be part of the dedicated team going to Malawi.”

Emma said: “I feel very lucky to have been chosen to represent the north east region in Miller Homes’ Global Village trip. I decided to volunteer as I am keen to help those who are in real need and experience first-hand how the money raised is used to make a difference.”

“I’m really looking forward to this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

To support Miller Homes North East’s fundraising efforts for Habitat for Humanity donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malawimillerhomesNE

For more information on the company’s charity activity visit www.millerhomes.co.uk