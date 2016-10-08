Entries are sought for awards recognising best volunteers

Nominations are being sought for volunteers who make a huge difference in their community.

North Tyneside VODA is inviting nominations for its annual awards which recognise the outstanding contribution that volunteers and community organisations make to the everyday lives of people living in North Tyneside.

There are three categories: Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year (aged under 19) and Voluntary or Community Organisation of the Year.

Winners will be presented with their awards by Mayor Norma Redfearn at VODA’s AGM on October 27.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, October 10.

Nominations can be made online at www.voda.org.uk or by contacting VODA directly on 0191 643 2626.

Lisa Goodwin, VODA’s Chief Executive said: “Our awards shine a light on some of the unsung heroes in our community. We always get really inspiring nominations and it’s one of the highlights of our calendar – to be able to recognise these people publicly.”

“We’d love to hear from anyone who knows a star volunteer of any age, or a voluntary or community group that has made a positive difference this year.”

Winner of last year’s Young Volunteer of the Year award was Jasmine Nelson, who was nominated for volunteering with LD:NorthEast, a learning disabilities charity based in Wallsend.

Jasmine was nominated by Operations Manager, Jacqui Thompson, who said: “Jasmine brings so much enthusiasm, empathy and a caring nature to LD:NorthEast, helping to run craft, arts and music sessions in her school holidays. She is an exceptional example of how young people can be kind and committed to a charity.”

Since winning the award, Jasmine has continued to volunteer with LD:NorthEast and to champion volunteering among her peers, giving talks at school and taking part in a fundraising zip wire across the River Tyne.

Jasmine has recently been taken on as LD:NorthEast’s first Personal Assistant apprentice, where she will undertake training and gain a professional qualification over the next two years.