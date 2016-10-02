Entries open for popular road race

The race is on to secure a place at one of the region’s most picturesque runs.

Places are up for grabs for the ever-popular North Tyneside 10k Road Race, with the annual race once again taking place on Easter Sunday.

Organised by North Tyneside Council, the scenic route takes in North Shields Fish Quay, Tynemouth Priory and Castle, Cullercoats and Spanish City, before finishing in sight of St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

Around 2,200 runners take part each year and they are a mix of the region’s best club runners and fun runners.

The 2016 event was won by Tadele Geremew in a time of 30 minutes 41 seconds and the first female runner over the line was Justina Heslop in 36 minutes 1 second.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “North Tyneside has established itself as a great location for sporting events and we’re delighted to be bringing back the road race for the 13th consecutive year.

“Each year the event grows in popularity, attracting people from around the UK, and it always sells out very quickly.

“I’d encourage people to register soon so they don’t miss out.”

The race takes place on April 16, 2017.

Entry fees are £17 for club runners and £18 for non-club runners

The race is open to those aged over 15 only.

All competitors will receive a race T-shirt and their finish time by text message.

For more information or to enter the event see www.visitnorthtyneside.com

The event is supported by Start Fitness and Northumbria Spring Water.