Entries sought for breaskfast club awards

Schools are being encouraged to enter an awards scheme recognising the best breakfast clubs and be in with a chance of winning £1,500.

North Tyneside MP, Mary Glindon, is backing the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards, with money up for grabs to help with the running of the club.

Deadline for entries is October 7. For more information visit www.BreakfastClubAwards.co.uk

Mrs Glindon said: “It’s great to see the Kellogg’s Breakfast Awards returning this year. It helps highlight the fantastic work by schools, charities and individuals from right across the country to ensure children can start the day focused and ready to learn.”

“I encourage all the schools with breakfast clubs in North Tyneside to apply so they have the chance to win £1,500 to help run their club and keep up their brilliant work.”

Lindsay Graham, School Food and Health Advisor and judge at this year’s awards, said: “Breakfast Clubs contribute considerable amounts to children’s education. They offer a great start to the school day with a filling breakfast, helping to improve attendance, confidence, concentration and achievement, all being vital components of attainment.

“Benefits of these clubs include supporting working parents, feeding hungry children and offering opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation. I am really excited to learn about this year’s entries and would encourage schools and community groups to enter and share their stories about their Breakfast Clubs.”

There are eight award categories, including: Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Long Life and Sustainability, Extra Learning, Breakfast Club Hero and the Best Breakfast Club in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Winning entries will be given a prize of £1,500 and one school will be selected as Grand Winner to receive £2,000.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel, with children and teachers from each of the winning clubs invited to the awards ceremony at Parliament in November.