Ex-pupil gives words of encouragement to current students

Students have been given an insight into the importance of education from an MP.

Pupils at Churchill Community College received the message from an ex-student, who now works for Brandon Lewis MP.

Lee Imray.

Lee Imray is currently assistant private secretary to the MP and helped pass on the personal message to his former school.

Lee said: “Education isn’t just about books, solving equations, and learning to pass exams.

“It’s about the people you meet, the experiences you have, and the lessons you learn.

“These stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Lee is just one of a group of former students who have supported the school with their reflections on the value of education and of the support they received at school to inspire current students working towards their GCSEs and A-Levels at the school.

Executive headteacher, David Baldwin said: “I am so proud of Lee and the way he has used his education to achieve such a prestigious position.

“Lee is a real inspiration to all of us and I hope that our current students at Churchill Community College will realise that there are no barriers to their ambition.”