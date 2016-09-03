Fabien snaps up first place in competition

A photograph of a common frog taken on a mobile phone scooped top prize in a wildlife competition.

Fabien Balezeau took the picture of the frog on a pavement in his North Shields home town.

Samuel Hood's photo titled Orange Tip Butterfly which won the runner-up prize in the Nature Up Close category.

And ‘Street Frog’ was given first place in the Mobile Nature category of the 2016 North East Wildlife Photography Competition.

Chris Castling, also from North Shields, secured the Highly Commended award in the Wildlife in Action category for his photo of a bittern, titled ‘Bittern take Off’ which was taken at Gosforth Park Nature Reserve in Newcastle.

Killingworth resident, Samuel Hood, impressed the judges with his skills so much he secured placings in two of the competition’s categories – Nature Up Close and Wildlife in Action.

Samuel’s photo of a large duck titled ‘Drake Goosander’ taken on Killingworth Lake won him the Highly Commended prize in the Wildlife Portraits category while his photo titled ‘Orange Tip Butterfly’ saw him winning the runner-up prize in the Nature Up Close category.

The photograph competition attracted more than 1,500 entries and left the panel of judges including George McGavin, TV wildlife presenter, totally amazed.