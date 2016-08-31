Fair to showcase over 1,000 jobs

Jobseekers are invited to find out about more than 1,000 employment opportunities.

This year’s Cobalt Jobs Fair takes place on Thursday, September 8, and will showcase the various opportunities available at the park.

Cobalt Park features employers such as Utilitywise, Accenture, Santander Geoban, EE, Leeds Building Society, Northumbria Police, P&G, Newcastle Building Society, Engie, NHS, Perfect Image, Capita, HPE, Barnardo’s, DWP, Formica, G4S and the Village Hotel.

The jobs fair will take place between 11am and 3pm at building C23 and is organised by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Cobalt More Team and the main sponsor is Utilitywise.

Last year’s jobs fair attracted nearly 670 people.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted that so many people came along to last year’s jobs fair and with such a wide variety of opportunities on offer I hope the turnout will be even better this time round.

“This is a fantastic event for anyone looking to start a career at Cobalt Park. We are extremely fortunate to have such a high standard of employers here in North Tyneside.”

Lynn Cramman, business development manager at Cobalt Park, added: “We estimate Cobalt occupiers will be recruiting for over 1,000 new roles at the event.

“In recent years Cobalt’s workforce has increased dramatically to around 14,000 and with Cobalt companies still expanding this is expected to grow in the next 12 months.”

“The annual jobs fair at Cobalt supports our ongoing expansion and demand from each occupier for collaborative working opportunities aimed at training, recruiting and retaining staff.”

Free transport will be available to and from Cobalt Park on the day, courtesy of Advanced Industrial Solutions (AIS).

Pick-up points and times as follows:

• Wallsend Job Centre - 10.30am and 11.30am

• Howdon Library – 10.40am and 11.40am

• Meadows Community Centre – 10.50am and 11.50am

Return journeys will leave between noon and 1pm.