Family pay tribute to loving son who died after alleged assault

A family has paid tribute to their son who died after an alleged assault in Whitley Bay.

Dean Bowe died in hospital after being found in a flat in South Parade last Wednesday evening with serious head injuries.

Police today formally named Mr Bowe, 32, of South Parade, today (Wednesday).

In a statement, Mr Bowe’s family said they were still reeling from the horrible shock.

They said: “Dean was really intelligent, thoughtful and funny.

“Everybody liked him. He was gentle, kind and did not like anything cruel in the world.

“He loved his family. And we loved him – all of us – me, his brother, sister, step dad, dad. We just wanted him to be happy.

“Everyone is reeling from the shock, it has been a horrible shock for all the family.

“We were so close and he would always come to me, this was his haven.

“Everyone will miss him so much but he would want us to remember the happy memories and stay strong.”

• A 44-year-old man has been charged with Mr Bowe’s murder.