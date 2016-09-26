Fast food chain introducing delivery service

A fast food chain is introducing home delivery to customers.

Burger King has announced that its restaurant in Bedford Street, North Shields, will be using the initiative.

It is one of 85 stores in the UK now offering the service.

Customers can place orders via the Burger King Delivery Website, with their food order then being delivered.

As well as the nomal menu, customers can select from a special bundle.

Gustavo Reichmann, general manager, for Burger King UK said: “Burger King is firmly committed to delivering great-tasting food at affordable prices to all customers. We’re excited about the Home Delivery service.”