Ferry service all set for busiest day of the year

Officials at the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry are gearing up for their busiest day of the year.

Both ferries will be operating on Sunday and are expecting to carry more than 10,000 passengers as runners and spectators make their way to and from the Great North Run.

Ferry services will commence from 8.45am and will run until 6pm, with a river crossing every seven-and-a-half minutes.

Extra staff will be on duty to manage the queues in South Shields.

Shields Ferry Manager, Carol Timlin, said: “The Great North Run is a huge day for the Shield Ferry.

“A lot of work and planning has gone into getting both vessels ready for the day of the run.

“Both of our ferries will be in the water and working in tandem to cope with the extra demand.”

All zone Metrsaver tickets and Metro Great North Run wristbands are valid for travel on the Shields Ferry.

The two vessels in operation in the day of the Great North Run are Pride of the Tyne and Spirit of the Tyne.

In 2015 the Shields Ferry staff featured in a BBC documentary called Sea Cities, which showed the crew at work on the day of the run.