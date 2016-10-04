Festival is back for older people

A popular festival celebrating North Tyneside’s golden generation has returned.

A host of activities and events are taking place thoughout October as part of ‘Age Takes Centre Stage’, organised by North Tyneside Council and Age UK North Tyneside.

There will be a jam-packed programme full of events and activities specially designed for older residents to try something new and meet new people.

The annual month-long festival runs throughout October with a varied programme of events and activities from ‘meet the author’ events, coffee mornings and tea dances to activities like badminton, walking football and bowling.

There will also be history tours, writing events, pension advice sessions with the Citizen Advice Bureau, and a spooky tea party on October 28 at the John Willie Sams Centre, Dudley, at 2pm.

The festival is a joint project between North Tyneside Council and Age UK North Tyneside to encourage residents to meet new people, develop new interests and visit new places.

The month-long event will end with the annual Age Takes Centre Stage awards, which recognise the work of older people to make communities better places to live.

For more information, pick up a free festival programme or nomination form from any library, council venue or Age UK Centre in North Tyneside.