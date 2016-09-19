Festival proves to be another success

Drinks were flowing as a popular festival returned for its tenth year.

Thousands of people attended the 2016 Tynemouth Beer Festival, which was held over three days at Tynemouth Cricket Club.

The event aims to raise money for the cricket club, adjoining Percy Park Rugby Club and a nominated charity – which this year was Stroke North.

Visitors were able to try a selection of 80 beers and 20 ciders and perries.

There was also a selection of food and entertainment on the evenings.

Whitehouse Farm was among those in attendance with a selection of owls, with handler Amy Summers and Barnaby, a barn owl, one of the star attractions.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The club would like to thank all who supported the Festival.”