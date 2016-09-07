Fire crews to hold charity car wash

Firefighters will be swapping their hose reels for buckets and sponges to take part in a charity car wash.

Crews at Tynemouth Community Fire Station, in Preston Road North, will give cars a wash and brush up between 10am and 2pm on Saturday in return for a donation to the national Firefighters Charity.

A team of off duty firefighters, members of the Young Firefighters Association and service volunteers will take part in the event.

The Firefighters Charity is the leading provider of services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired fire service staff and their families.

The charity also provides rehabilitation services to assist in an accelerated return to work, following injuries sustained during work related activities.

Group Manager for Community Safety Graham Smith, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It costs over £9m every year to keep the Firefighters Charity running, and it is completely reliant upon donations and fundraising.

“Last year we raised over £250,000 through our car wash events across the country in March and September.

“This fantastic total went directly towards helping fire and rescue community members in need of support.”

He added: “The event also gives firefighters a great opportunity to interact with a large cross-section of their communities and promote important fire safety initiatives.”