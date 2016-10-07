Firm putts in to fund teen golfer

A budding golfer is on course for success after landing a sponsorship deal.

Fifteen-year-old Brandon Jones, of Whitley Bay, has come down from a 40 handicap to 3.8 in just four years, and has ambitions of becoming a professional.

He is a member of Whitley Bay and Northumberland golf clubs, playing for both juniors and seniors, as well as being part of the Northumberland County team.

He is also involved with the Northumberland Golf Partnership, backed by England Golf, and receives specialist coaching from Matthew Naylor at Close House.

Now he has been given funding by regional energy broker Utility Alliance, enabling him to buy new equipment and contribute to travel costs.

“I’m keen to take my game to the next level and to do that it is great to have some financial backing,” he said.