Former hotel in heart of Whitley Bay is sold

A former hotel in the heart of Whitley Bay’s nightlife has been bought for potential residential use.

The Avalon Hotel, in South Parade, closed in August 2015 due to a lack of business and the owners went into liquidation.

Acting as liquidators, Greg Whitehead, of Northpoint Associates, has sold the premises for an undisclosed price.

The buyers, who are private individuals, propose to convert the property into residential use.

Greg said: “The change in drinking practices saw the previous business get into difficulty. We are happy we have been able to sell the building in the current market.”

Bill Lynn, of Lambert Smith Hampton who sold the building, said: “The market for such buildings has been challenging. We are happy to get what we believe to be a decent price for the property.”