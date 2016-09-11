Former school friends reunite after 54 years

A group of friends held a special reunion to celebrate 54 years since they left school.

Michael Ager arranged the reunion on a trip back to North Tyneside from his home in Brisbane, Australia.

The six former pupils at Linskill Boys School, who left in 1962, met in Tynemouth, with others coming from Devon and Wales.

Michael said: “We all had a ball catching up on all of our news. Whilst we are now all in our 70th year, time had stood still and we wondered where the years had gone. We all agreed to another reunion the next time I visit the UK.”

Any former pupils interested in attending the next reunion should email mike.ager1@bigpond.com