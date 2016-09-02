Four miles of fencing and 2,000 cones – what it took to welcome the Tall Ships

Crowds on the quayside at the Tall Ships Regatta.

Crowds on the quayside at the Tall Ships Regatta.

The Tall Ships Regatta Blyth was not only a massive success but a huge logistical operation. Here some fascinating behind-the-scenes facts and figures.

Items and equipment

518 pyrotechnic explosions every night

7 fairgrounds

6,000 metres of rope

1,820 cones

75 tower lights

1,216 pieces of pedestrian barrier

440 heavy duty barriers

4.4 miles of fencing

20 generators

3 helicopters

2 Royal Naval vessels

Staff and contractors included

125 stewards each day

120 police each day

60 first aiders each day

140 volunteers

50 members of local services keeping the streets clean

80 trainees

16 fire performers

30 street performers

20 bands

