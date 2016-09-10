Funds from Shields Ferry festival

There was rock n’ rolling on the river as buskers took to the Shields Ferry.

The Crossing the Tyne Festival took place on board the Nexus-run vessel and at its two landings in North Shields and South Shields to raise funds for the Great North Children’s Hospital at Newcastle RVI.

It is the second time the event has been organised by local musicians following success in 2015.

More than £1,000 was collected at the festival, which took place on August 27.